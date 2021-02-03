For Eli Jochem, the opportunity to play college football was always a goal.

To have a chance to do it with a team he grew up watching and admiring was something the Pine-Richland High School wide receiver could not pass up, even if that meant passing up offers to take a Preferred Walk-On option at Indiana University.

Jochem told TheHoosier.com that there were "a lot of things" that stood out to him about the Hoosiers.

"First off, my mom and Dad are from Indiana, so we always rooted for Indiana University. My mom is a graduate. Coach (Tom) Allen also has the team pointed in the right direction, and a former teammate, Michael Katick, plays for Indiana and told me how good the culture is," Jochem said.

He continued by saying it is "really cool" to now suit up for a program he was a fan of.

"It is really cool. I think my mom has pictures of me as a kid with Indiana stuff on. I have heard about Indiana University my whole life."