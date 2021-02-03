Pennsylvania wide receiver Eli Jochem accepts PWO from Hoosiers
For Eli Jochem, the opportunity to play college football was always a goal.
To have a chance to do it with a team he grew up watching and admiring was something the Pine-Richland High School wide receiver could not pass up, even if that meant passing up offers to take a Preferred Walk-On option at Indiana University.
Jochem told TheHoosier.com that there were "a lot of things" that stood out to him about the Hoosiers.
"First off, my mom and Dad are from Indiana, so we always rooted for Indiana University. My mom is a graduate. Coach (Tom) Allen also has the team pointed in the right direction, and a former teammate, Michael Katick, plays for Indiana and told me how good the culture is," Jochem said.
He continued by saying it is "really cool" to now suit up for a program he was a fan of.
"It is really cool. I think my mom has pictures of me as a kid with Indiana stuff on. I have heard about Indiana University my whole life."
Jochem was recruited to Indiana by both Kevin Wright and Ryan Hansen.
"I just want to come in and work as hard as I can. I believe if I do, I will be able to contribute. COVID-19 really messed up recruiting for everyone, so I am very thankful for this opportunity. I really like Coach Allen's energy and he seems like a player's coach. I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Indiana," Jochem told TheHoosier.com.
Jochem helped guide Pine-Richland to a Class 5A state title, while reeling in 64 catches for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns. For his career, he caught 170 passes for 2,655 yards and 33 touchdowns.
