Ahead of Indiana's game on Tuesday night against No. 12 Illinois, it was announced that sophomore forward Jerome Hunter would not play due to a 'coach's decision'.

IU head coach Archie Miller provided an update on Hunter after the game.

"There is nothing to really talk about with Jerome. Jerome was a coach’s decision and it’ll continue to be a coach’s decision as we continue to go through the next 33 days that we have left in the regular season."

Hunter was averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three on the season.

"Jerome is a good kid. He is a good player. We could have used him tonight," Miller said. "The bottom line is, when he is right, and concentrated on what he is supposed to do he can help us. I don’t think right now he can help us until he shows me that."

The 6-foot-7 forward had been playing some of his best basketball in his Indiana career of late, averaging 7.6 points in 20.6 minutes per game over his last five games, going 7-of-16 from three.

As of now, it remains unclear when Hunter will return to the lineup, but his loss is a big hit to Indiana's depth, especially in the frontcourt, and with his ability to stretch the floor.

"He has a chance to earn his way back onto the floor. He practices every day. He lifts weights," Miller added. "He does everything, but he is not going to take the floor again until the coach feels he is in the right frame of mine to number one lead himself in the right way and number two has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times.

"That is, it for that. It was my decision and it will be to be determined when he plays again."

Hunter had appeared in all 16 games this season and was fully healthy following a leg condition that caused him to miss his entire freshman season. He showed flashes of the player he could be last season and had turned into a critical part of Indiana's rotation throughout this season.

Indiana sits at 9-8 (4-6) on the season and has a matchup with No. 7 Iowa on Sunday.