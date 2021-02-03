It was a nine-day stretch between games for Indiana heading into Tuesday's showdown with No. 12 Illinois and IU was looking for the same result it had just two weeks ago when it took down No. 4 Iowa following a week off.

Indiana had positioned itself, once again, for another big win. However, late plays that went Illinois' way tilted the scale in a 75-71 overtime loss for the Hoosiers.

Not only was it IU's third straight home loss, but it was also its fourth in league play.

In a game which Indiana needed to win in order to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume, it was the same feel towards the end of the game; IU just not making enough winning plays.

"Our guys competed but we are not tough enough to finish games yet," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We are not tough enough in little ways, loose balls, and hits your hands but cannot grab it so they get it. There are just too many of those plays right now that we are not able to finish off. The tough plays that you have to make to win and that is why are in so many heartbreakers."

Indiana now sits at 9-8 (4-6) on the season and drops to ninth in the Big Ten standings.