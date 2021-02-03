Wednesday marks the start of the late signing period for the college football recruiting cycle.

While Indiana isn't expected to make any splashes, it did pick up a commitment from 2021 three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett on Tuesday.

Bennett is expected to be the final piece to the puzzle for a 17-member 2021 recruiting class for Indiana, including Florida State transfer DJ Matthews, Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter and Ole Miss transfer Ryder Anderson.

Indiana came into the 2021 class knowing it was going to have a smaller class, so loading up on positions of need was evident and a major emphasis.