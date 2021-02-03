National Signing Day: Indiana's 2021 recruiting class
Wednesday marks the start of the late signing period for the college football recruiting cycle.
While Indiana isn't expected to make any splashes, it did pick up a commitment from 2021 three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett on Tuesday.
Bennett is expected to be the final piece to the puzzle for a 17-member 2021 recruiting class for Indiana, including Florida State transfer DJ Matthews, Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter and Ole Miss transfer Ryder Anderson.
*****
*****
Indiana came into the 2021 class knowing it was going to have a smaller class, so loading up on positions of need was evident and a major emphasis.
Class Breakdown:
The Hoosiers class looks like the following:
Quarterback (1)
Running back (2)
Wide receiver (4)
Tight end (1)
Offensive line (3)
Defensive line (2)
Defensive backs (3)
Kicker (1)
Rankings:
----
