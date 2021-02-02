TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: February 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana at the top for talented WR Malachi Bennett
Pair of Center Grove Trojans take PWO route with Indiana
WATCH: Archie Miller previews Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis lands on late season Wooden Award Top-20 Watch List
Archie Miller on Big Ten Tournament: 'From league's perspective it's a go'
Tweets of the Day
👏 @TrayceJackson lands on the @WoodenAward Late Season Top-20 Watch List. pic.twitter.com/CVXjyAj3SV— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 1, 2021
That's our PG 🌟https://t.co/8WtnoTqVVw pic.twitter.com/JHQpg25IXC— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 1, 2021
The men are ranked No. 24 in the @USTFCCCA rankings this week! #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/TKOgpDPckX— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 2, 2021
Ready to go. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wj2Kvg1JuM— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 1, 2021
Got that feeling back ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/eHT2ShdttP— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 1, 2021
TOP8️⃣‼️ @PennStateFball @MizzouFootball @AlabamaFTBL @HuskerFBNation @OU_Football @CycloneFB @UKFootball @IndianaFootball @StChuckFootball @AllenTrieu @GSV_STL @JPRockMO pic.twitter.com/ni9MMin1oO— Marquis Gracial (@gracial_marquis) February 1, 2021
Headlines
This week, IU can put one foot into the NCAA tournament, or keep sweating on the bubble-- Indy Star
STATUS OF GALLOWAY, FRANKLIN UNCERTAIN HEADING INTO ILLINOIS GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Receivers-- Crimson Quarry
IU gearing for dynamic Illinois duo-- The Herald Bulletin
‘It was worth the risks’: An inside look at IU football’s historic pandemic season-- Indiana Daily Student
For first time in IU tenure, Archie Miller’s recruiting momentum is slowing-- The Hoosier Network
Jackson-Davis Lands on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List-- IU Athletics
