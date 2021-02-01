Wide receiver Connor Delp and linebacker Matt Hohlt announced their decisions over the weekend on Twitter.

Fresh off a Class 6A state championship in Indiana, a pair of Center Grove High School teammates have opted to continue their careers together, taking the Preferred Walk-On option from Indiana University.

A season ago, Delp played a key role in the Trojans capturing a 6A state championship, as his abilities at wide receiver were able to take some pressure off quarterback and Indiana recruit Tayven Jackson and pressure off running back and 2020 Mr. Football honoree Carson Steele.

On the season, Delp had 39 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 20 carries for 206 yards and another four touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned a scholarship from Butler University.

Hohlt, on the other hand, had transferred in to Center Grove and made an immediate impact on a defense that features Indiana recruit Caden Curry.

Hohlt finished the season with 51 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.