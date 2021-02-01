LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Late Season Top 20 Watch List today on ESPNU, which included Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor.

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 53.6% from the field and is 4th in the country in free throws made (96) and leads the nation in free throws attempted (142). Overall in the Big Ten, he ranks 4th in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is 3rd in blocked shots.

In league games only, he is 4th in scoring (19.4), rebounding (8.8) and blocked shots (1.6) and is 6th in field goal percentage (53.3). Twice he has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. He scored a career-high 31 points against Stanford in the Maui Invitational and his most impressive performance came in a 25-point, 17-board effort at Florida State. He has five double-doubles this season.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven selections on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, followed by the Big East and WCC with three each, the ACC and Big 12 with two selections, and Conference USA, Pac-12, and American with one selection apiece.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the late season list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games.

The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.

Previous winners include Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), Kevin Durant ('07), Candace Parker ('07; '08), Maya Moore ('09; '11), Chiney Ogwumike ('14), Breanna Stewart ('15; '16) and last year's recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities' general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps.

Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

Full List:

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), James Bouknight (Connecticut), Jared Butler (Baylor), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Justin Champagnie (Pittsburgh), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Carlik Jones (Louisville), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Evan Mobley (USC), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Drew Timme (Gonzaga).