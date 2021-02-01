Know Your Opponent: Illinois
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana heads back to Bloomington for a two-game home stand, starting with Illinois on Tuesday after a nine-day break without a game.
The Illinois Fighting Illini comes into Bloomington at 11-5 (7-3) and is coming off of a win against No. 7 Iowa on Friday.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu headlines the Illini once again and leads Illinois at 21.9 points and 4.8 assists per game and is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. The Illinois' point guard has shown that as he goes, Illinois goes. He has struggled at times over the past six games to bring a consistent efficiency from start to finish, however. In that span he has three games with less than 13 points - one game in the previous 10 - and three games with less than 40 percent shooting - two in the previous 10. Regardless, Dosunmu can beat opposing guards off of the dribble with his size, but also knock down the three at will, shooting 41 percent on 1.5 makes per game. Most of his best offensive possessions come attacking the rim.
Kofi Cockburn anchors the paint for Illinois on both ends of the floor. Cockburn is a perfect inside presence for the Illini and averages 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He is a huge threat on the offensive glass, with a rebound rate of 15.6 percent (13th nationally) and a total rebound rate of 21.7 precent (10th nationally). His offensive game is limited to right around the basket but connects on 68.2 percent of his field goals.
The other three players to watch are all guards; Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo. Miller is averaging nine points per game but has struggled with consistency in Big Ten play. He has six of 10 conference games in single digits scoring but has three of his four double-digit scoring games since Illinois' last matchup with Indiana. He is still limited to mostly a three-point shooter with 70.2 percent of his attempts coming from deep. Frazier is a terrific two-way guard averaging 9.6 points per game. 69.6 percent of his shot attempts from from three and he mainly plays that 3-and-D role for the Illini. Curbelo comes in off of the bench and is a terrific playmaker, with or without Dosunmu on the floor. He is averaging 5.7 assists in Big Ten play and an assist rate of 41.3 percent. His 36.2 percent assist rate overall on the season ranks first in the conference. He is extremely difficult to keep out of the paint and is able to break down his opponent at will. Curbelo doesn't look to score too often and is limited to around the basket as he is just 3-for-18 from three this season and has missed his last 10 3's dating back to mid-December.
Illinois Projected Starters:
G - Ayo Dosunmu (Jr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 21.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.8 apg
G - Trent Frazier (Sr; 6-2; 175)
Stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg
G - Adam Miller (Fr; 6-3; 180)
Stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 35.6% 3pt
G - Da'Monte Williams (Sr; 6-3; 215)
Stats 5.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.9 apg
C - Kofi Cockburn (So; 7-0; 285)
Stats: 16.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 1.4 bpg
Last Meeting:
Indiana and Illinois met earlier this season with the Illini taking that matchup, 69-60.
Ayo Dosunmu was nearly unstoppable, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Kofi Cockburn added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as he and Dosunmu were the only two Illinois players in double figures.
Armaan Franklin had his career-high 23 points for IU as Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points on just 3-of-13 from the field.
It was a relatively clean game, Illinois with just 11 turnovers and IU with eight. Illinois outrebounded Indiana 40-28, however, and went 14-of-18 from the free throw line - compared to just 7-of-9 for IU.
Indiana was in the game for the majority of the second half but a nearly four minute run for Indiana without a FG and a 14-0 run for Illinois was the deciding factor late in the game.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana is coming off of a nine-day layoff since playing its last game. The last time IU had a week off, it ended up knocking off No. 4 Iowa. Indiana needs the same type of performance on Tuesday when it takes on Illinois.
Defensively, IU needs to hold its own and do its best to keep both Dosunmu and Curbelo in front. If not, guys like Adam Miller and Trent Frazier will have a field day on the perimeter. If Indiana can limit the amount of 3's Illinois takes and run that duo off of the three-point line, it will greatly improve its chances.
It's the same thing every game for Indiana offensively. The 3-4 minute stretches where it struggles to score is what ends up swinging the momentum more times than just once throughout the game. IU's loss to Illinois was due to a 14-0 run by the Illini. If the Hoosiers can limit the amount of their scoreless droughts, or at least capitalize from the free throw line, that will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Game Information:
Who: Illinois (11-5; 7-3) at Indiana (9-7; 4-5)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 2 @ 9:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming and Dan Dakich)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series, 93-89. Illinois won the previous matchup, 69-60.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is 4th in the nation in FT's made (96) and 2nd in attempts (141).
• IU has won the last 7 meetings with Illinois in Bloomington.
• Dosunmu is one of only two players nationally averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists per game this year.
• Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA with 11 double-doubles this season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.