Indiana heads back to Bloomington for a two-game home stand, starting with Illinois on Tuesday after a nine-day break without a game.

The Illinois Fighting Illini comes into Bloomington at 11-5 (7-3) and is coming off of a win against No. 7 Iowa on Friday.

Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu headlines the Illini once again and leads Illinois at 21.9 points and 4.8 assists per game and is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. The Illinois' point guard has shown that as he goes, Illinois goes. He has struggled at times over the past six games to bring a consistent efficiency from start to finish, however. In that span he has three games with less than 13 points - one game in the previous 10 - and three games with less than 40 percent shooting - two in the previous 10. Regardless, Dosunmu can beat opposing guards off of the dribble with his size, but also knock down the three at will, shooting 41 percent on 1.5 makes per game. Most of his best offensive possessions come attacking the rim.

Kofi Cockburn anchors the paint for Illinois on both ends of the floor. Cockburn is a perfect inside presence for the Illini and averages 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He is a huge threat on the offensive glass, with a rebound rate of 15.6 percent (13th nationally) and a total rebound rate of 21.7 precent (10th nationally). His offensive game is limited to right around the basket but connects on 68.2 percent of his field goals.

The other three players to watch are all guards; Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo. Miller is averaging nine points per game but has struggled with consistency in Big Ten play. He has six of 10 conference games in single digits scoring but has three of his four double-digit scoring games since Illinois' last matchup with Indiana. He is still limited to mostly a three-point shooter with 70.2 percent of his attempts coming from deep. Frazier is a terrific two-way guard averaging 9.6 points per game. 69.6 percent of his shot attempts from from three and he mainly plays that 3-and-D role for the Illini. Curbelo comes in off of the bench and is a terrific playmaker, with or without Dosunmu on the floor. He is averaging 5.7 assists in Big Ten play and an assist rate of 41.3 percent. His 36.2 percent assist rate overall on the season ranks first in the conference. He is extremely difficult to keep out of the paint and is able to break down his opponent at will. Curbelo doesn't look to score too often and is limited to around the basket as he is just 3-for-18 from three this season and has missed his last 10 3's dating back to mid-December.