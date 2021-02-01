WATCH: Archie Miller previews Illinois
IU head coach Archie Miller previews Indiana's matchup with Illinois, updates the health of the team and talks Big Ten Tournament.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
