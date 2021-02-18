TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 18th

The Hoosier Daily: February 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Florida LB Renel Troutman says Hoosiers are amongst 'top 3' after offer
2021 Indiana baseball schedule officially announced
After The Game With Todd Leary
Indiana uses huge second-half run, defeats Minnesota 82-72
WATCH: Al Durham, Jerome Hunter react to win over Minnesota
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to win over Minnesota
Jerome Hunter's career high lifts IU: 'Right now he's not messing around'
Tweets of the Day
Ballgame, Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/MbSII62dXL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2021
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀!— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 17, 2021
The 2021 #IUBase schedule has been released!
📝 https://t.co/4UFFal8h0H pic.twitter.com/tBKZAMAeXq
Hyped for this one.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 17, 2021
Top 15 battle in Bloomington on Thursday night ⚪️🔴https://t.co/aRY641JKJt pic.twitter.com/0evffeh6hX
9-0 scoring run for @IndianaMBB led by @aldurham01 and @j_hunter35. 📈 pic.twitter.com/VPXYAZ6fMR— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 18, 2021
"He's playing very confident, he's playing very hard, he's playing very physical."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) February 18, 2021
Jerome Hunter has been playing fantastic since missing two games, culminating in a new career high (16 points) vs Minnesota. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ieZEKieBXM
FWIW, they were out for about 15-20 minutes and TJD was just there rebounding for Leal. #iubb https://t.co/3K2T9ZVYVp— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 18, 2021
Headlines
IU overcomes sloppy first half to defeat Minnesota-- Indy Star
IU BASEBALL RELEASE CONFERENCE-ONLY 2021 SCHEDULE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Indiana 82, Minnesota 72-- Crimson Quarry
IU volleyball looks to stay competitive this weekend against No. 8 Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student
Three Land on Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
