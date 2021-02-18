 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 18th
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 18th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Florida LB Renel Troutman says Hoosiers are amongst 'top 3' after offer

2021 Indiana baseball schedule officially announced

After The Game With Todd Leary

Indiana uses huge second-half run, defeats Minnesota 82-72

WATCH: Al Durham, Jerome Hunter react to win over Minnesota

WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to win over Minnesota

Jerome Hunter's career high lifts IU: 'Right now he's not messing around'

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

IU overcomes sloppy first half to defeat Minnesota-- Indy Star

IU BASEBALL RELEASE CONFERENCE-ONLY 2021 SCHEDULE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Indiana 82, Minnesota 72-- Crimson Quarry

IU volleyball looks to stay competitive this weekend against No. 8 Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

Three Land on Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

{{ article.author_name }}