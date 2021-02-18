TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 18th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀! The 2021 #IUBase schedule has been released! 📝 https://t.co/4UFFal8h0H pic.twitter.com/tBKZAMAeXq

Hyped for this one. Top 15 battle in Bloomington on Thursday night ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/aRY641JKJt pic.twitter.com/0evffeh6hX

9-0 scoring run for @IndianaMBB led by @aldurham01 and @j_hunter35 . 📈 pic.twitter.com/VPXYAZ6fMR

"He's playing very confident, he's playing very hard, he's playing very physical." Jerome Hunter has been playing fantastic since missing two games, culminating in a new career high (16 points) vs Minnesota. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ieZEKieBXM

FWIW, they were out for about 15-20 minutes and TJD was just there rebounding for Leal. #iubb https://t.co/3K2T9ZVYVp

Three Land on Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List-- IU Athletics

IU volleyball looks to stay competitive this weekend against No. 8 Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

