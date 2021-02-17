2021 Indiana baseball schedule officially announced
Indiana baseball's 2021 season schedule was officially announced on Wednesday. It includes 44 games, 20 of which will be in Bloomington.
The season gets underway on March 5.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule for the 2021 baseball season on Saturday afternoon. The Indiana University baseball team will play 44 games, including 20 home contests at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
Weekend of March 5 (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.)
Friday, March 5 vs. Rutgers – 4 PM ET
Friday, March 5 vs. Minnesota – 8 PM ET
Saturday, March 6 vs. Rutgers – 10 PM ET
Sunday, March 7 vs. Minnesota – 7 PM ET
Weekend of March 12 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Four games vs. Penn State
Weekend of March 19 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Three games vs. Purdue
Weekend of March 26 (East Lansing, Mich.)
Three games at Michigan State
Weekend of April 2 (Columbus, Ohio)
Four games at Ohio State
Weekend of April 9 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Three games vs. Illinois
Weekend of April 16 (Evanston, Ill.)
Three games at Northwestern
Weekend of April 23 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Three games vs. Minnesota
Weekend of April 30 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Three games vs. Iowa
Weekend of May 7 (Piscataway, N.J.)
Two games vs. Rutgers
Two games vs. Nebraska
Weekend of May 14 (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Three games at Michigan
Weekend of May 21 (Bloomington, Ind.)
Two games vs. Nebraska
Two games vs. Ohio State
Weekend of May 28 (College Park, Md.)
Three games at Maryland
Exact dates and times of each contest, including the pods, will be announced in the near future. To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, there will not be a Big Ten Baseball Tournament this season.
Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, baseball games will be played without fans at Bart Kaufman Field indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.
