{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 12:37:50 -0600') }} baseball Edit

2021 Indiana baseball schedule officially announced

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana baseball's 2021 season schedule was officially announced on Wednesday. It includes 44 games, 20 of which will be in Bloomington.

The season gets underway on March 5.

Below is the full release.

---

Indiana baseball's 2021 season schedule was officially announced on Wednesday. (IU Athletics)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule for the 2021 baseball season on Saturday afternoon. The Indiana University baseball team will play 44 games, including 20 home contests at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

Weekend of March 5 (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.)

Friday, March 5 vs. Rutgers – 4 PM ET

Friday, March 5 vs. Minnesota – 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 6 vs. Rutgers – 10 PM ET

Sunday, March 7 vs. Minnesota – 7 PM ET

Weekend of March 12 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Four games vs. Penn State

Weekend of March 19 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Purdue

Weekend of March 26 (East Lansing, Mich.)

Three games at Michigan State

Weekend of April 2 (Columbus, Ohio)

Four games at Ohio State

Weekend of April 9 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Illinois

Weekend of April 16 (Evanston, Ill.)

Three games at Northwestern

Weekend of April 23 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Minnesota

Weekend of April 30 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Iowa

Weekend of May 7 (Piscataway, N.J.)

Two games vs. Rutgers

Two games vs. Nebraska

Weekend of May 14 (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Three games at Michigan

Weekend of May 21 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Two games vs. Nebraska

Two games vs. Ohio State

Weekend of May 28 (College Park, Md.)

Three games at Maryland

Exact dates and times of each contest, including the pods, will be announced in the near future. To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, there will not be a Big Ten Baseball Tournament this season.

Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, baseball games will be played without fans at Bart Kaufman Field indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.

----

