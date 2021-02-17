Over the years, the Indiana Hoosiers have gotten their fair share of talent out of the state of Florida. Renel Troutman, a linebacker from Miami Gardens, has noticed and tells TheHoosier.com, he was thrilled when he got his offer recently from Indiana. "Indiana is one of my top 3 schools as of right now. It feels great to know I have an offer from a school with a lot of swag," said Troutman, who added Virginia and Vanderbilt were also in his top three. In addition to Indiana, Troutman has offers from the following: Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, Syracuse, UAB and Virginia.

Troutman is aware of the success Tom Allen has in recruiting the state of Florida. He also knows the type of program Indiana has become. "Tom Allen is a great coach and has done great things with the program. Last season, Indiana was 6-2 and I loved the way they played versus Penn State and the way they fought till the end of the game," Troutman added. "I would like to be apart of that." Troutman knows exactly what he wants when it comes to a school, he is looking for a place he can call home. "In a school, I am just looking for a placed to feel like home. Indiana told me they like my ability to make plays off the edge, my ability to cover slot receivers and that I am great at playing with half of my body moving from sideline to sideline," Troutman said. Troutman said he plans on announcing where he will go to school in September. "Around September, I will know where I want to play college football at."