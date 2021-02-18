As a top-60 recruit out of high school, Jerome Hunter was a major part of the 2018 recruiting class that arrived at Indiana.

The hybrid forward has had a long and hard journey to get where he is now. From a medical issue that kept him out of his entire freshman season and then an up-and-down redshirt freshman season returning to game action, Hunter looked primed to make a major impact for the Hoosiers this season.

After an inconsistent start to his 2020-21 season, Hunter was beginning to round into form at the right time for Indiana.

Then, a two-game stretch occurred where Hunter didn't play due to a 'coach's decision'.

"He has a chance to earn his way back onto the floor. He practices every day. He lifts weights," IU head coach Archie Miller said following his absence. "He does everything, but he is not going to take the floor again until the coach feels he is in the right frame of mine to number one lead himself in the right way and number two has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times.

"That is, it for that. It was my decision and it will be to be determined when he plays again."

Following that absence, Hunter has returned to the Indiana lineup with a vengeance.

"I just feel like I let my team down," Hunter said. "I’ve come back with a bigger chip on my shoulder to show everybody that I apologize and that I am here to help us win some games."