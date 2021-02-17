Indiana used a late-game run to boost themselves to an 82-72 win over Minnesota in a must-have win. Minnesota came into Wednesday’s game having not won a single game on the road all season and Indiana having struggled at home all season. This resulted in an evenly-matched game that was close throughout. The lead changed eight times and was never greater than eight points for either team until the final media timeout. Minnesota’s guards had a field day in the lane against the Hoosier defense. Gabe Kalscheur broke his finger in practice before this game, which opened the door for Jamal Mashburn Jr. to play more minutes. Mashburn Jr. played very well, setting a career-high 19 points. Potential All-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr started strong and finished well, but struggled for most of the game. He finished with 19 points but accumulated seven of those points when the game was practically over.

Indiana used a late-game run to boost themselves to an 82-72 win over Minnesota. (IU Athletics)