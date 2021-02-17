TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Highest ranking in 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/izgt8tf3pV

Congrats to junior C.J. Gunn, the Jersey Mike's LN Athlete of the Week! Gunn broke a 22-year old record by making nine 3-point shots in one game to lead LN with 33 points in the 95-70 win over FW Snider. The old record was 8, set by Chris Hill in 1999. @jerseymikes @ltgoodnews pic.twitter.com/5CmpNfJQQ3

⚪️ Second-place team finish 🔴 Lowest 3-round team score since 2017 ⚪️ @ClayMerchent finishes T3 🔴 Three top-10 finishes More on a great day for the Hoosiers: https://t.co/JcGTUvQWWV pic.twitter.com/B8Cdwsow93

Minnesota at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

Insider: Race, Trayce can be the difference for IU basketball down the stretch-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.






