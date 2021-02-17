TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 17th

The Hoosier Daily: February 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Florida linebacker Mekhi Mason 'excited' about Indiana offer
Archie Miller provides update on Parker Stewart
Four-star DJ Moore discusses Indiana, Nebraska interest
WATCH: Archie Miller previews Minnesota
Khristian Lander's playmaking and vision put him in a class of his own
Tweets of the Day
Highest ranking in 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/izgt8tf3pV— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 16, 2021
6️⃣ Hoosiers Ranked this Week. pic.twitter.com/JtsJPQLrK3— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 16, 2021
Quinn humbly competitive! #iubb https://t.co/B9T5TtZ6Of— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) February 17, 2021
#iubb @caleb_baragar https://t.co/duez2smt3e— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 16, 2021
Congrats to junior C.J. Gunn, the Jersey Mike's LN Athlete of the Week! Gunn broke a 22-year old record by making nine 3-point shots in one game to lead LN with 33 points in the 95-70 win over FW Snider. The old record was 8, set by Chris Hill in 1999. @jerseymikes @ltgoodnews pic.twitter.com/5CmpNfJQQ3— LN Wildcats (@lnwildcats) February 16, 2021
⚪️ Second-place team finish— Indiana Men's Golf (@IndianaMGolf) February 17, 2021
🔴 Lowest 3-round team score since 2017
⚪️ @ClayMerchent finishes T3
🔴 Three top-10 finishes
More on a great day for the Hoosiers: https://t.co/JcGTUvQWWV pic.twitter.com/B8Cdwsow93
Headlines
Insider: Race, Trayce can be the difference for IU basketball down the stretch-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN EARN 4 SEED IN TOP-16 REVEAL-- Hoosier Sports Report
Minnesota at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU begins crucial homestand against Minnesota-- The Herald Bulletin
Men’s Golf Earns Second Place Finish at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.