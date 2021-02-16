Archie Miller just said on the Archie Miller Radio Show that Khristian Lander "is the only guard that can really see the floor" on the team. That is quite the statement. Fairly important quality for a guard to have. #iubb

People will probably take Miller's comment as more of an insult than intended. If he had to clarify, it is safe to assume he may paint his guards in a better light. He may also intend to motive his upperclassmen to perform at a higher level.

Still, the impact of his statement is heavy. There have been great backcourt players who haven't had fantastic passing vision, especially at the shooting guard position. A point guard doesn't even need to have incredible vision if they bring excellent scoring abilities to the table.

This is far from the case for Indiana. The offense comes and goes for the upperclassmen in the backcourt. Al Durham and Rob Phinisee both struggled at the beginning of the season, then Phinisee began playing well. Now, Phinisee is the one playing poorly and Durham is the one playing well. Armaan Franklin has been dealing with ankle problems for over a month now, which has made things harder for him.

So far this season, Khristian Lander leads Indiana with a 23 percent assist rate overall and a 22.3 percent assist rate in conference play. He also leads IU with 4.9 assists per 40 minutes.