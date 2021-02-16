 Locker Room Report: Minnesota
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 14:46:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: Minnesota

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana heads back home for a clash with Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers are looking to bounce back after a 19-point loss to No. 4 Ohio State, and get back in the win column with just six games remaining.

Minnesota is losers in six of its last nine games, falling to 13-8 (6-8) on the season.

The Gophers have struggled all season on the road, without a true road win to their resume.

Here is everything IU head coach Archie Miller said previewing the matchup and what problems Minnesota brings to the table.

Indiana looks to get back on track with a win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Indiana looks to get back on track with a win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}