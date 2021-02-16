Indiana heads back home for a clash with Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers are looking to bounce back after a 19-point loss to No. 4 Ohio State, and get back in the win column with just six games remaining.

Minnesota is losers in six of its last nine games, falling to 13-8 (6-8) on the season.

The Gophers have struggled all season on the road, without a true road win to their resume.

Here is everything IU head coach Archie Miller said previewing the matchup and what problems Minnesota brings to the table.