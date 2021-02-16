With just six games left in the the regular season for Indiana, time appears to be running out on any sort of appearance from Parker Stewart.

The UT-Martin grad transfer enrolled at Indiana between semesters and has been with the team since the beginning of January. He is eligible to play this semester but still has two years of eligibility remaining regardless of if he sees the court or not this season.

On Monday, IU head coach Archie Miller provided the first update on Stewart, but didn't give any indication of when he would see game action.

“It’s been a little tough to hit the ground running,” Miller said. "As he’s gotten back, week by week, he’s started to get in the routine of lifting weights, skill instruction and he's helping us out in practice.

"Just watching him in practice, he’s going to be a great addition to what we’re doing. The big thing is to continue to feel comfortable and learn what’s going on here."