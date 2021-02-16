Archie Miller provides update on Parker Stewart
With just six games left in the the regular season for Indiana, time appears to be running out on any sort of appearance from Parker Stewart.
The UT-Martin grad transfer enrolled at Indiana between semesters and has been with the team since the beginning of January. He is eligible to play this semester but still has two years of eligibility remaining regardless of if he sees the court or not this season.
On Monday, IU head coach Archie Miller provided the first update on Stewart, but didn't give any indication of when he would see game action.
“It’s been a little tough to hit the ground running,” Miller said. "As he’s gotten back, week by week, he’s started to get in the routine of lifting weights, skill instruction and he's helping us out in practice.
"Just watching him in practice, he’s going to be a great addition to what we’re doing. The big thing is to continue to feel comfortable and learn what’s going on here."
Stewart arrived from UT-Martin after averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 35 percent from three on 71 made 3's last year. As a freshman, he started 20 games at Pittsburgh and averaged 9.1 points on 38.6 percent shooting from three. He also made 71 3's that year.
"He’s 6-4 around 210 pounds, can really shoot, physical putting ball on the floor," Miller added. "Has played in the ACC. He’ll be a welcomed addition.
“I really love the fact that shooting is his biggest strength. He can really shoot the ball from deep. He’s a big, strong kid so I think he’s going to fit in really well in this league and in particular he’s going to really help us.”
Stewart transferred from UT-Martin after the sudden death of his father Anthony Stewart, who was also his head coach at UT-Martin.
His commitment to Indiana was in large part to the relationship Stewart and his father had with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter. Hunter had recruited Stewart heavily when he was on staff at Nebraska.
"Kenya Hunter had a relationship with Parker and Parker’s father." Miller added. "When the opportunity arose, the relationship with the coaching staff was a big reason he chose IU, along with playing at Indiana, in the Big Ten, at a basketball school."
Indiana sits at 11-9 (6-7) on the season and is ranked 8th in the conference.
