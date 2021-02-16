 Florida linebacker Mekhi Mason 'excited' about Indiana offer
Could the state of Florida hold the key to Indiana's defense of the future?

Perhaps, as linebacker Mekhi Mason is one of the latest players in the Class of 2022 to receive an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers. Mason, a 6-foot-2, 220 outside linebacker from Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Fla., recently discussed his offer from the Hoosiers with TheHoosier.com and what he likes about both head coach Tom Allen and new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

"I was excited about the offer. Coach Warren offered me. Me and coach talked about where I’ll fit at best in the defense . He says likes my ability to move side line to side line ," Mason said.

