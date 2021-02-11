TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 11th

The Hoosier Daily: February 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Rumor Mill: Quinn Ewers, Ty Simpson, DJ Wesolak, more
Reports: Former IU QB Randle El moving on to Detroit
Indiana able to provide 'main attraction' for Deland McCullough
Michigan offensive lineman dishes on Indiana offer
After The Game With Todd Leary
Hoosiers turn around lousy performance to beat Northwestern 79-76 in 2OT
WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to double OT win over Northwestern
Al Durham turns in career game at perfect time for IU: 'We needed this win'
IU overturns number of improbabilities to pull off win over Northwestern
Tweets of the Day
That's game! Hoosiers win. pic.twitter.com/1OZntS63IB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 11, 2021
That's a Hoosier 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮! pic.twitter.com/TXmGSvAn7T— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 10, 2021
😎 @j_hunter35 stepping alllll the way back to hit the clutch triple for @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/VscuRAaBD9— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2021
.@grace_berger34 joined 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 company tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/Cs8FdA8GlN— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 11, 2021
No. 1 in #B1GTF ✔️— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 10, 2021
No. 6 in the NCAA ✔️
B1G Co-Field Athlete of the Week ✔️
🗒: https://t.co/ib1uHydCXa@Nathan_Stone_ | #IUTF pic.twitter.com/poJW5mPJE2
No. 1 in #B1GTF ✔️— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 10, 2021
No. 4 in the NCAA ✔️
B1G Track Athlete of the Week ✔️
🗒: https://t.co/ib1uHyvdOI@Rikkoi1 | #IUTF pic.twitter.com/Cod1PcQajr
#iubb overseas today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 10, 2021
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 18 pts, 10 rebs, 2 asts
🆚
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 6 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls
🏀 @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 6 pts, 4 rebs
Headlines
IU basketball remains maddeningly inconsistent, but desperation drags it past Northwestern-- Indy Star
DEFENSE, BERGER TRIPLE-DOUBLE PACE NO. 15 IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report
ALLEN ON IU FOOTBALL: ‘WE GOT A LOT OF WORK TO DO’-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Indiana 79, Northwestern 76-- Crimson Quarry
IU volleyball to face undefeated No. 1 Wisconsin at home this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
Reynolds Named Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week-- IU Athletics
Three Hoosiers Lock Down Big Ten Athlete of the Week-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.