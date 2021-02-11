TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 11th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

😎 @j_hunter35 stepping alllll the way back to hit the clutch triple for @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/VscuRAaBD9

No. 1 in #B1GTF ✔️ No. 6 in the NCAA ✔️ B1G Co-Field Athlete of the Week ✔️ 🗒: https://t.co/ib1uHydCXa @Nathan_Stone_ | #IUTF pic.twitter.com/poJW5mPJE2

No. 1 in #B1GTF ✔️ No. 4 in the NCAA ✔️ B1G Track Athlete of the Week ✔️ 🗒: https://t.co/ib1uHyvdOI @Rikkoi1 | #IUTF pic.twitter.com/Cod1PcQajr

Three Hoosiers Lock Down Big Ten Athlete of the Week-- IU Athletics

IU volleyball to face undefeated No. 1 Wisconsin at home this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student

ALLEN ON IU FOOTBALL: ‘WE GOT A LOT OF WORK TO DO’-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.