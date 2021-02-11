 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 11th
The Hoosier Daily: February 11th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Rumor Mill: Quinn Ewers, Ty Simpson, DJ Wesolak, more

Reports: Former IU QB Randle El moving on to Detroit

Indiana able to provide 'main attraction' for Deland McCullough

Michigan offensive lineman dishes on Indiana offer

After The Game With Todd Leary

Hoosiers turn around lousy performance to beat Northwestern 79-76 in 2OT

WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to double OT win over Northwestern

Al Durham turns in career game at perfect time for IU: 'We needed this win'

IU overturns number of improbabilities to pull off win over Northwestern

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball remains maddeningly inconsistent, but desperation drags it past Northwestern-- Indy Star

DEFENSE, BERGER TRIPLE-DOUBLE PACE NO. 15 IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

ALLEN ON IU FOOTBALL: ‘WE GOT A LOT OF WORK TO DO’-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Indiana 79, Northwestern 76-- Crimson Quarry

IU volleyball to face undefeated No. 1 Wisconsin at home this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student

Reynolds Named Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week-- IU Athletics

Three Hoosiers Lock Down Big Ten Athlete of the Week-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}