Yet Indiana struggled from the moment the clock started ticking. They began the game shooting 1-of-10 from the field. They were able to increase that field goal percentage to 35.5 percent by the end of the game, but scoring was a constant struggle against what has been a horrible defense.

This game is in contention for the title of Indiana’s worst offensive performance under Archie Miller. Northwestern came into today’s matchup as perhaps the worst defensive team in the Big Ten. The Wildcats have been allowing the second-most points, highest opponent field goal percentage, and third-highest opponent three-point percentage in the Big Ten.

Indiana played a bad game, but ultimately made enough clutch plays to come out on top against Northwestern 79-76 in double-overtime.

The Hoosiers’ defense and overall talent kept them in the game. They managed to halt Northwestern’s offense the majority of the game, but the Wildcats cashed in 10 threes which gave them some separation. Chase Audige led the way for Northwestern with 19 points, four assists, and four steals.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was greatly minimized in this game. Northwestern double-teamed hard whenever Indiana entered the ball into the post, and Jackson-Davis was unable to handle that strategy all game. He finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Rob Phinisee also struggled, scoring just two points

Al Durham and Armaan Franklin were the two best players for the Hoosiers. Durham had career-high 24 points and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Durham also hit a long mid range jumper to tie the game and send it to double-overtime. Franklin contributed 23 points and hit 7-of-8 free throws.

IU outrebounded Northwestern 50-38 and 15-7 on the offensive glass.

The Hoosiers led for just 2:35 seconds for the entire game.

Indiana may have come out on top, but they cannot be encouraged by the way they played in this game. They are far more talented than Northwestern, yet were outplayed the majority of the game. With their NCAA tournament bid up in the air at the moment, they need to develop some consistency in the final stretch of the season.

The Hoosiers will have a chance to boost their resume when they play No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.