TheHoosier - Reports: Former IU QB Randle El moving on to Detroit

Reports: Former IU QB Randle El moving on to Detroit
Fresh off a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, former Indiana University quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive assistant Antwaan Randle El appears to be moving back to the Midwest.
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, of NFL Network, Randle El will be joining the staff of the Detroit Lions as a wide receiver coach. Randle El spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant for Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians and has made quite a splash.
Prior to the Super Bowl, several Tampa Bay players told TheHoosier.com what stood out most to them about Randle El.
"He is a huge energy guy, and that energy just rubs off on you. It is always good to talk to him about his experiences, and he is just a great character guy," offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie said.
Wide receiver Mike Evans also spoke highly of Randle El.
"He brings the enthusiasm and the juice every single day to our team. He is an offensive coach, but he talks to the defense a lot and makes sure all of us are ready," said Evans.
Randle El played for Indiana from 1998-2001 and wasted little time making an immediate impact.
As a freshman, he was selected as the Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year after throwing for 1,745 yards, rushing for 873 and recording 17 total touchdowns.
He would earn All-Big Ten honors in 1999, 2000 and 2001 and was named a first team All-American and Big Ten MVP in his senior season, along with finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
He was the first player in NCAA history to score 40 touchdowns (45) and throw for 40 TDs (42), the first to record over 2,500 total yards in four seasons, and the first to both pass for over 6,000 yards and rush for over 3,000 yards.
Randle El is still IU’s all-time leader in total yards (11,364) and sits second all-time in Indiana University football history for passing yards (7,469), rushing yards (3,895) and total touchdowns scored (45).
Randle El played in the NFL from 2002-2010 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington. While with the Steelers, Randle El won a Super Bowl ring, throwing for a touchdown pass in In Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks.
