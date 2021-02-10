TheHoosier - Reports: Former IU QB Randle El moving on to Detroit

Fresh off a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, former Indiana University quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive assistant Antwaan Randle El appears to be moving back to the Midwest.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, of NFL Network, Randle El will be joining the staff of the Detroit Lions as a wide receiver coach. Randle El spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant for Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians and has made quite a splash.

Prior to the Super Bowl, several Tampa Bay players told TheHoosier.com what stood out most to them about Randle El.

"He is a huge energy guy, and that energy just rubs off on you. It is always good to talk to him about his experiences, and he is just a great character guy," offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie said.

Wide receiver Mike Evans also spoke highly of Randle El.

"He brings the enthusiasm and the juice every single day to our team. He is an offensive coach, but he talks to the defense a lot and makes sure all of us are ready," said Evans.