Indiana came into Wednesday's matchup against Northwestern just 2-9 in games following top 25 wins under Archie Miller.

For all but 2:35 seconds, it looked like IU was going to add another momentum-killing loss to that total. But it was senior captain Al Durham who turned in a career-high performance to lift Indiana to a much needed win.

The senior guard had 24 points on 5-of-12 from the field. He also nailed three 3's and went 11-of-12 from the free throw line in 40 minutes.

"We needed it more so I echoed it to the team. We needed it more. We needed this win," Durham said. "This one was very important for us since we weren't able to string two along. So I felt like this one we needed it. I kept telling them and echoing it to them that we needed it."

Indiana, now on a two-game winning streak, moves to 11-8 (6-6) on the season, but most importantly, crawled back to .500 in conference play.