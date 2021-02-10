 Al Durham turns in career game at perfect time for IU: 'We needed this win'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 20:41:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Al Durham turns in career game at perfect time for IU: 'We needed this win'

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana came into Wednesday's matchup against Northwestern just 2-9 in games following top 25 wins under Archie Miller.

For all but 2:35 seconds, it looked like IU was going to add another momentum-killing loss to that total. But it was senior captain Al Durham who turned in a career-high performance to lift Indiana to a much needed win.

The senior guard had 24 points on 5-of-12 from the field. He also nailed three 3's and went 11-of-12 from the free throw line in 40 minutes.

"We needed it more so I echoed it to the team. We needed it more. We needed this win," Durham said. "This one was very important for us since we weren't able to string two along. So I felt like this one we needed it. I kept telling them and echoing it to them that we needed it."

Indiana, now on a two-game winning streak, moves to 11-8 (6-6) on the season, but most importantly, crawled back to .500 in conference play.

Al Durham stepped up in a big way for Indiana in a game that it desperately needed. (IU Athletics)
Al Durham stepped up in a big way for Indiana in a game that it desperately needed. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}