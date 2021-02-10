 Michigan offensive lineman dishes on Indiana offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 12:33:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan offensive lineman dishes on Indiana offer

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

There was a time when Dexter High School (Mich.) standout James Livingston was a running back.

"I used to be one a long time ago, but that was a small part of my football career," Livingston said.

At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Livingston, a class of 2022 prospect, now shines on the offensive line and his talents are good enough to have drawn the attention of the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently extended an offer to Livingston.

"It feels great to get the offer from Indiana. I was really excited," Livingston told TheHoosier.com, adding that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was the coach who extended the offer. "Coach Sheridan said they like how I play physical and they like the length I have."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}