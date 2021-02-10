There was a time when Dexter High School (Mich.) standout James Livingston was a running back.

"I used to be one a long time ago, but that was a small part of my football career," Livingston said.

At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Livingston, a class of 2022 prospect, now shines on the offensive line and his talents are good enough to have drawn the attention of the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently extended an offer to Livingston.

"It feels great to get the offer from Indiana. I was really excited," Livingston told TheHoosier.com, adding that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was the coach who extended the offer. "Coach Sheridan said they like how I play physical and they like the length I have."