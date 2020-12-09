TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 9th

The Hoosier Daily: December 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB remains No. 12 in #CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/soYxLUExNu— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020
Congratulations to #IUFB's @KaneWommack on being named a @BroylesAward nominee!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 8, 2020
The Broyles Award honors the top assistant coaches in college football. pic.twitter.com/8UVRY5jniA
December 9, 2020
👏👏👏 @McCade_Brown #IUBase pic.twitter.com/hQAA7pilLM— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) December 8, 2020
Congrats to my guy!! Keep it Rollin...✊🏾💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWYeoJou5y— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) December 8, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 9, 2020
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 20 pts (6-9 3FG), 2 rebs, 4 asts
There's no D like the #SwarmD. pic.twitter.com/GGN3DJ6buo— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 8, 2020
Headlines
IU football pauses activities because of COVID-19, adds to Old Oaken Bucket game doubts-- Indy Star
Injuries, FSU challenges don’t deter IU; Hoosiers just want to get games-- Indy Star
IU STILL NO. 12 IN CFP RANKINGS AFTER WIN AT WISCONSIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
The Game is off, Purdue cancelled practice, and the Big Ten has questions to answer-- Crimson Quarry
IU preparing for another tough test at No. 20 FSU-- The Herald Bulletin
No. 4 Ohio State football cancels matchup with Michigan due to COVID-19, potentially sending IU to Big Ten Championship-- Indiana Daily Student
What to Watch For: Size differential could give Indiana problems against No. 20 Florida State-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Football Pauses All Team-Related Activities-- IU Athletics
