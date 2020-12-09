TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 9th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Congratulations to #IUFB 's @KaneWommack on being named a @BroylesAward nominee! The Broyles Award honors the top assistant coaches in college football. pic.twitter.com/8UVRY5jniA

Congrats to my guy!! Keep it Rollin...✊🏾💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWYeoJou5y

There's no D like the #SwarmD . pic.twitter.com/GGN3DJ6buo

IU football pauses activities because of COVID-19, adds to Old Oaken Bucket game doubts-- Indy Star

Injuries, FSU challenges don’t deter IU; Hoosiers just want to get games-- Indy Star

IU STILL NO. 12 IN CFP RANKINGS AFTER WIN AT WISCONSIN-- Hoosier Sports Report

The Game is off, Purdue cancelled practice, and the Big Ten has questions to answer-- Crimson Quarry

IU preparing for another tough test at No. 20 FSU-- The Herald Bulletin

No. 4 Ohio State football cancels matchup with Michigan due to COVID-19, potentially sending IU to Big Ten Championship-- Indiana Daily Student

What to Watch For: Size differential could give Indiana problems against No. 20 Florida State-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Football Pauses All Team-Related Activities-- IU Athletics