As a child growing up in Indiana, Tom Allen always wanted to watch the classic battles between Indiana and Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket.

"I’ve seen the game a lot. Every single year, seemed it was always cold but you throw out the records. Sometimes you didn’t know how things were going for each one, but always wanted to watch the game. Families divided and my family is same way, some family predominately Purdue, others Indiana. It’s personal and you get all that emotion, and there is a whole year of bragging rights. It means a lot and it can change your whole season and that is reality for them. Big game for both teams and means a lot to fan bases. Things we have around our facility denoting this game and what it means, it’s huge. Means a whole bunch to me and I gave guys a fiery challenge about this week," Allen said.

A season ago, Allen won the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time as a head coach and the New Castle native has no plans of giving back to Purdue when the two teams meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"It is a special week here for our program. We are playing for a trophy. We know it is going to be a tremendously difficult battle on game day against a very good Purdue football team. We know we will get their very best. Coach (Jeff) Brohm has a very talented football team, some of the best receivers in the country, guys who are hungry that will play really hard for this trophy. I know our guys have to have a good week of preparation and diligent in our pursuit to keep the Oaken Bucket," Allen told the media this week.

For Indiana (6-1), they enter ranked 8th in the country and fresh off a 14-6 win at Wisconsin. The win marked the first time since 2002 Indiana has knocked off the Badgers.

The Hoosiers got quality play out of quarterback Jack Tuttle, who made his first start at Wisconsin and finished 13-of-22 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 11 yards on six carriers in the win.

For Tuttle, the game against Purdue is a part to continue his family's legacy, as his father was a walk-on kicker for Indiana during the 1980's.

"My dad is not a big fan of Purdue to say the least, and neither am I," Tuttle told the media Monday.

As for Purdue (2-4), the Boilermakers have dropped four straight and will head to Bloomington a double digit underdog and looking to right last year's 44-41 double overtime setback.

Despite the down season for Purdue, Allen explained none of that matters on Saturday and Indiana will have to match the intensity he expects the Boilermakers to bring to Bloomington.

"As I explained to our team, this is our biggest game of the season because it is next one. We will emphasize that it is bucket week appropriately. One hundred percent of our focus is how do we prepare to be our very best on game day. We know we will get Purdue’s very best, throw out the records and show up and you better play your best football and that’s what we expect to do," Allen said.