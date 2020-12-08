TheHoosier - Indiana checks in at 12th in this week's CFP Rankings

Indiana checks in at 12th in this week's CFP Rankings
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For the third week in a row, the Indiana Hoosiers found themselves ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, checking in this week at 12th.
The last two weeks, the Hoosiers were slotted at the No. 12 spot.
At 6-1, Indiana is currently ranked 8th in the Associated Press Poll and 9th in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The Hoosiers are slated to play Purdue (2-4) this Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket contest. The Boilermakers opened the season 2-0, but have dropped four straight, including last week's clash against Nebraska.
However, Indiana has paused all team activities due to a rise of Covid-19 cases.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.