Indiana announced on Tuesday night that it would be pausing all team-related activities for the time being due to an increased amount of COVID-19 cases within the program.

Indiana was scheduled to take on Purdue this weekend. The Boilermakers had announced earlier this afternoon that their practice on Tuesday had been cancelled due to COVID as well.

Indiana is currently 6-1 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.

Below is the release from Indiana Athletics.

