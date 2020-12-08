Indiana Football pauses all team-related actives due to COVID-19 increase
Indiana announced on Tuesday night that it would be pausing all team-related activities for the time being due to an increased amount of COVID-19 cases within the program.
Indiana was scheduled to take on Purdue this weekend. The Boilermakers had announced earlier this afternoon that their practice on Tuesday had been cancelled due to COVID as well.
Indiana is currently 6-1 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.
Below is the release from Indiana Athletics.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football team has paused all team-related activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. No decision has been made on Saturday's game against Purdue.
The team did not practice Tuesday morning and all players and Tier I coaches and staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. The decision to pause was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group. "
The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount," IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. "In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward."
----
