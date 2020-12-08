A total of three Indiana commits have earned the Mr. Football Award for their respective position from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Leading the way is quarterback Donaven McCulley, who threw for 2,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as he led Lawrence North to its first winning season in 15 years. In addition to his passing attack, McCulley rushed for 506 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt received the Mr. Football Award for tight ends.

Steinfeldt finished his senior season catching 31 passes for 602 yards and five trips to the end zone.

At defensive line, Cooper Jones of Valparaiso High School, earned the Mr. Football Award for the defensive line.

The senior finished the year with 80 tackles, 12-and-a-half stops for a loss and five-and-a-half sacks. Offensively, he caught eight passes for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.

Those three will be up for the annual Indiana Mr. Football Award, which will be voted on by the IFCA.

In addition to those three, several Indiana recruits and commits were named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State Team.