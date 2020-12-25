TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 25th

The Hoosier Daily: December 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana, Ole Miss to take different precautions during Christmas
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Northwestern
Inconsistencies once again issue for veteran IU backcourt
Tweets of the Day
December 25, 2020
During a typical year, Christmas Eve would be the offseason after an @IndianaMSOC season. Things are very different.— Jack (@jackcedwards) December 24, 2020
Some consistencies remain, like a second year of captaincy from @Spencer_Glass21 for #iums. The challenges of leadership and training in a pandemic:@IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/YpWF70hQnp
After surgery on his fractured left hand in New York today, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2020
Archie Miller: ‘Biggest (problem) in the game was being able to guard one on one.’— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 24, 2020
- Ayo Dosunmu (23.4 ppg) vs IU 3 starting guards (28.1 ppg) —> Illini starting guards @ 42.8 ppg
- Andre Curbelo = 34.3 ast rate off bench in 19 mpg
We’ll see what changes on short rest. #iubb
Top players in the Big 10— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 24, 2020
Graphic @mattk_edits pic.twitter.com/4LJmoj82lb
Recruits: If you really want to play for a coach who cares about you and wants the best for you then why not Indiana? Don’t believe just watch ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lQ8MSQ28w9— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) December 24, 2020
Headlines
Is IU basketball ruthless enough? In an empty Assembly Hall vs. Northwestern, the answer was an emphatic no-- Indy Star
Notes: Michael Penix timeline, Christmas plans and another award for Tom Allen-- Indy Star
Column: Deck was always stacked against Hoosiers-- The Herald Bulletin
Similar struggles yet again plague Indiana in loss to Northwestern-- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers Closing in on ‘Normal’ as Bowl Preparations Ramp Up-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
