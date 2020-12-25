TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 25th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

During a typical year, Christmas Eve would be the offseason after an @IndianaMSOC season. Things are very different. Some consistencies remain, like a second year of captaincy from @Spencer_Glass21 for #iums . The challenges of leadership and training in a pandemic: @IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/YpWF70hQnp

After surgery on his fractured left hand in New York today, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, source tells ESPN.

Archie Miller: ‘Biggest (problem) in the game was being able to guard one on one.’ - Ayo Dosunmu (23.4 ppg) vs IU 3 starting guards (28.1 ppg) —> Illini starting guards @ 42.8 ppg - Andre Curbelo = 34.3 ast rate off bench in 19 mpg We’ll see what changes on short rest. #iubb

Top players in the Big 10 Graphic @mattk_edits pic.twitter.com/4LJmoj82lb

Recruits: If you really want to play for a coach who cares about you and wants the best for you then why not Indiana? Don’t believe just watch ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lQ8MSQ28w9

Is IU basketball ruthless enough? In an empty Assembly Hall vs. Northwestern, the answer was an emphatic no-- Indy Star

Notes: Michael Penix timeline, Christmas plans and another award for Tom Allen-- Indy Star

Column: Deck was always stacked against Hoosiers-- The Herald Bulletin

Similar struggles yet again plague Indiana in loss to Northwestern-- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers Closing in on ‘Normal’ as Bowl Preparations Ramp Up-- IU Athletics