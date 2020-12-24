TheHoosier - Indiana looks to slow down Ole Miss offense

When the Indiana Hoosiers and Ole Miss Rebels square off Jan. 2, 2021 in the Outback Bowl, it truly will be two different worlds colliding.

For the Hoosiers, Tom Allen’s team has been paced by its defense all season long, while the Rebels possess one of the best offenses in the country.

When it comes to the Rebels, Allen and Indiana’s defensive coaches are not allowing themselves to fall into the trap of looking solely at the 4-5 record Ole Miss amassed this season.

Instead, Allen, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and safeties coach Jason Jones are all aware of the weapons the Rebels possess on offense, and they are well aware of the fact that Mississippi can roll up yards and touchdowns in bunches against opposing defenses.

Wommack, who will be coaching in his final game as a member of the Indiana coaching staff, said what he sees from Mississippi on film is impressive.