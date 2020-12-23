 Inconsistencies once again issue for veteran IU backcourt
Inconsistencies once again issue for veteran IU backcourt

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana opened Big Ten play on Wednesday and looked anything but ready to compete, falling 74-67 to Northwestern.

It was a sloppy game from start to finish as IU, once again, failed to hold on to the ball and also failed to find much effectiveness from the starting backcourt.

Throughout Archie Miller's tenure, backcourt play has been one of the main reasons for the lack of consistent offensive production. While the defense continues to get better, it is the inconsistencies with the guards that remains consistent.

On Wednesday, it was no different as Indiana had 16 turnovers bringing its season average to 13.5 per game - fourth in the Big Ten.

For Indiana's starting backcourt, it had just five assists and totaled five turnovers.

"The turnovers, it's coming from a lot of different guys,'' IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We had a slew of inopportune plays that we're trying to get away from. We have to trust moving the ball and letting good things happen."

