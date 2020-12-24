TheHoosier - Indiana, Ole Miss to take different precautions during Christmas

Indiana, Ole Miss to take different precautions during Christmas
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
As Indiana and Ole Miss continue to prepare to face each other on Jan. 2, 2021 in the 35th Annual Outback Bowl in Tampa, they will do so with the hope of controlling Covid-19 related issues during the Christmas holiday.
Both Lane Kiffin, coach of Mississippi, and Indiana head coach Tom Allen told the media this week what the plans are for their respective teams.
Kiffin told the media the Rebels will have two-and-a-half days off over Christmas.
"They come back the night of the 26th. Then we go to work with practice, have a day off and we're in a normal Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, go down there, have fast Friday down there and play on Saturday. We kind of bargained with them, 'Hey guys, we're not going out when we get there. I know that's frustrating because you're going to want to go out because it's a bowl game but it's two nights before the game. We're going to stay Saturday night, give them some time to go enjoy Tampa and feel like a bowl game," Kiffin said.
As for whether he has Covid concerns with his players being away for Christmas, Kiffin admitted it is always a concern.
"At the same time, I don't think you can not let them go. We talked to them. Hopefully they're going to do a really good job and keep going. They've done a really good job for the most part. Now this is really the last week of having to do a great job. They're probably done testing for a while. There might be some kids getting COVID in Tampa Saturday night," Kiffin said.
As for the Hoosiers, there will be no leaving Bloomington for Indiana, according to Allen.
The Hoosiers are still in the midst of recovering from Covid-19 issues that resulted in up to 28 players and staff members testing positive in the wake of the Wisconsin game on Dec. 5.
Allen told the media that while many of those impacted are getting better, nobody will be allowed to leave the football "bubble" for Christmas.
"We have the protocols that we have to follow, so we're unfortunately not allowed to have anybody to go outside our bubble for Christmas and, so, they can't leave. They will all stay here," said Allen, who added the Hoosiers will practice on Christmas eve and have Christmas day off.
Allen said the team will have Christmas dinner together and spend time together as a football family.
"We got some presents for the guys, got a big old Christmas tree and have a big old Christmas get together for our team. It's one of the sacrifices that these guys will have to make, which is not easy. I get that it's hard, and we're going to be together as our football family," Allen said.
According to Allen, if any players were to leave, they would be questionable for the Outback Bowl.
"If we let them leave, they'd be out the whole next week with protocols and testing, which doesn't work because you're getting ready to play your game the following Saturday. It is the reality of Covid we are dealing with, but we have to follow these protocols. We have 10 more days to finish this out. It's not ideal, but it's another thing I think people from the outside don't understand what these guys have been through and how much they have sacrificed and invested for this program and university, and it is a special thing. I really respect them for how much they've handled this," Allen said.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.