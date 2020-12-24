TheHoosier - Indiana, Ole Miss to take different precautions during Christmas

As Indiana and Ole Miss continue to prepare to face each other on Jan. 2, 2021 in the 35th Annual Outback Bowl in Tampa, they will do so with the hope of controlling Covid-19 related issues during the Christmas holiday.

Both Lane Kiffin, coach of Mississippi, and Indiana head coach Tom Allen told the media this week what the plans are for their respective teams.

Kiffin told the media the Rebels will have two-and-a-half days off over Christmas.

"They come back the night of the 26th. Then we go to work with practice, have a day off and we're in a normal Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, go down there, have fast Friday down there and play on Saturday. We kind of bargained with them, 'Hey guys, we're not going out when we get there. I know that's frustrating because you're going to want to go out because it's a bowl game but it's two nights before the game. We're going to stay Saturday night, give them some time to go enjoy Tampa and feel like a bowl game," Kiffin said.

As for whether he has Covid concerns with his players being away for Christmas, Kiffin admitted it is always a concern.

"At the same time, I don't think you can not let them go. We talked to them. Hopefully they're going to do a really good job and keep going. They've done a really good job for the most part. Now this is really the last week of having to do a great job. They're probably done testing for a while. There might be some kids getting COVID in Tampa Saturday night," Kiffin said.