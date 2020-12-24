Indiana now sits at 5-3 (0-1) on the season and turns its attention to No. 18 Illinois on Saturday, looking to avoid an 0-2 Big Ten start.

Defense finally folds: It was the first time on the season that Indiana had given up 70 points, but it was bound to happen. The defense had been carrying the Hoosiers early in the season and with little to no production consistently on the offensive end, a performance like this was expected at one point or another. Northwestern was 21-of-31 on all two-point attempts, including 12-of-16 on dunks and layups.

Backcourt production is nonexistent: IU's starting backcourt combined for 8-of-26 and seven of those made field goals came from Armaan Franklin. Al Durham and Rob Phinisee combined just 1-of-9. There needs to be a shakeup because this backcourt combination isn't getting it done.

Lack of energy is concerning: It was not only the Big Ten opener, but also just the third game inside Assembly Hall this season. You would think the team would be able to 'get up' for a game of this magnitude. Fans, no fans, or very little fans, it shouldn't matter. This is the second straight game that IU got off to a miserably slow start, and one of many already this season. The leadership needs to step up and get the team ready from the tip right away moving forward.

When will the turnovers stop?: It was another tough night holding on to the ball. IU committed 16 turnovers making it the sixth game with at least 13 turnovers. Trayce Jackson-Davis had five, Armaan Franklin with three and multiple others added to that number. According to KenPom, IU's turnover rate that is not a steal by the opponent, meaning more mental mistake/dead ball turnovers, is now up to 11.6% on the season - ranked 226th nationally.

Long scoring droughts: Same story for Indiana. IU had multiple different two and three-minute scoring droughts on Wednesday. None more important than the four-minute drought after taking a four-point lead with just under nine minutes left in the game. They were then outscored by 11 the rest of the game. The Hoosiers won't win many games if that lack of efficiency remains.