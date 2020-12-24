 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 24th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-24 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 24th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana assistants fondly remember time at Ole Miss

The men of Tampa Plant continue to achieve greatness at IU

Watch: Tom Allen talks Ole Miss, Christmas plans

Allen gives update on Michael Penix

Allen named semi-finalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

Mental mistakes doom Hoosiers in 74-67 loss to Northwestern

Postgame Reaction: Brian Evans and Todd Leary join ISB

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss to Northwestern

Opponent Reaction: Northwestern

Inconsistencies once again issue for veteran IU backcourt

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball opens Big Ten play with a thud, loses to Northwestern, 74-67-- Indy Star

Through 10 years of program building, Brandon Shelby has seen highs, lows of IU football's makeover-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS READYING FOR EXPLOSIVE OLE MISS OFFENSE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Northwestern 74, Indiana 67, Home Losses to Chicago’s Big Ten Team 1-- Crimson Quarry

IU women’s basketball dominates defensively in first Big Ten road win against Minnesota 75-54-- Indiana Daily Student

Media Wednesday: Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Northwestern-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}