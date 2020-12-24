TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 24th

The Hoosier Daily: December 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
👏👏👏 @CoachAllenIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/z3JI4PS0IE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 23, 2020
Keep 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜. pic.twitter.com/sGMDmJ9DZX— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 23, 2020
𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙙𝙪𝙗.#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/T0hco2u2Wu— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 23, 2020
Raise the roof, @TrayceJackson! 🙌— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 24, 2020
This putback slam is a #B1GStandout.
📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/CqRn4raTBH
#iubb in #NBA tonight— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 24, 2020
🏀 Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo (#Pacers): 22 pts (9-14 FG), 4 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#Wizards): 10 pts, 5 rebs
🏀 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#Raptors): 8 pts, 8 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks
🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#Hornets): 6 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls
.@TrayceJackson's and-1 slam is part of a 10-2 run for @IndianaMBB. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lx36Rzy5Ja— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 24, 2020
Coming home with another #B1G 𝐖. pic.twitter.com/pEEBrU3Djl— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 23, 2020
On Mike Penix Jr., Tom Allen talks about rehab being next step.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 23, 2020
"You have to rehab at a high, high level ... so you don't have any stiffness or lack of ability in that knee."
Says he's already started to "attack" those rehab sessions. Brings up summer as a return time. #iufb
Headlines
IU basketball opens Big Ten play with a thud, loses to Northwestern, 74-67-- Indy Star
Through 10 years of program building, Brandon Shelby has seen highs, lows of IU football's makeover-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS READYING FOR EXPLOSIVE OLE MISS OFFENSE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Northwestern 74, Indiana 67, Home Losses to Chicago’s Big Ten Team 1-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s basketball dominates defensively in first Big Ten road win against Minnesota 75-54-- Indiana Daily Student
Media Wednesday: Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Northwestern-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
