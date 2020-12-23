Mental mistakes doom Hoosiers in 74-67 loss to Northwestern
Northwestern had not won in Assembly Hall since 2014 but ended that streak on Wednesday night as it took down Indiana 74-67 in the Hoosiers Big Ten opener.
Much like it did against Butler, Indiana came out flat with little energy for most of the first half, trailing by as much as 14 points in the first half. Eventually going into the half down nine, the Hoosiers went on two different 8-0 runs to start the second half to regain the lead. After a 9-0 run by Northwestern, the Wildcats never trailed again.
Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis all night, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-12 from the field. He also added nine rebounds.
Northwestern came into the game leading the Big Ten with 11.4 made threes a game and shooting 43.5 percent from deep. IU came into the game leading the conference in three point defense, holding opponents to just 26.7 percent from deep. IU's defense, however, held the Wildcats to just 37 percent from deep.
With both teams shooting over 48 percent percent from the field, it was the free throw line that ended up winning out in the end. The Wildcats went 11-of-13 while the Hoosiers ended just 10-of-16 from the line.
Not only did IU struggle from the line, it was also many mental mistakes on the offensive end. On the night, Indiana coughed the ball up 16 times which Northwestern turned into 20 points.
Chase Audige paced Northwestern all night, scoring all 17 of his points in the second half, including big shot after big shot within the last five minutes of the game. Miller Kopp added 13 for the Wildcats.
Armaan Franklin finished with 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting for Indiana and Race Thompson chipped in 11 points.
This was the first time this season Indiana had given up 70 points.
The Hoosiers turn their attention to Illinois on Saturday.
