Northwestern had not won in Assembly Hall since 2014 but ended that streak on Wednesday night as it took down Indiana 74-67 in the Hoosiers Big Ten opener. Much like it did against Butler, Indiana came out flat with little energy for most of the first half, trailing by as much as 14 points in the first half. Eventually going into the half down nine, the Hoosiers went on two different 8-0 runs to start the second half to regain the lead. After a 9-0 run by Northwestern, the Wildcats never trailed again. Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis all night, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-12 from the field. He also added nine rebounds.

Indiana falls in the Big Ten opener to Northwestern 74-67. (IU Athletics)