TheHoosier - Allen gives update on Michael Penix

On Nov. 28, Penix had just finished a first down scamper when he landed awkwardly and left the field against Maryland. In the aftermath, head coach Tom Allen would confirm the worst -- Penix had torn his ACL, the same ACL he tore as a freshman, and his record setting season would be over.

It has been almost a month since anyone saw Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix on a football field.

Since then, Penix had a successful surgery, according to Allen and is rehabbing with the hopes of being ready to play in 2021 for the Hoosiers.

Allen told the media this week his redshirt sophomore quarterback has been attacking his rehab, as he expected he would.

"Pure rehab and it is so critical you rehab at a high level for this type of an injury to maximize your performance when you do come back to have no issue. He knows he needs to attack these rehabs, which he has already started doing. The surgery was a great success.

Allen said he doesn't expect Penix back for spring practice, but admitted there is a timeline for him.

"Right now, he is on schedule. I don't see him being involved with spring, but should see him after that. Should be fully healed, fully ready to go and fully ready to be our quarterback in 2021," Allen said.

Penix's high school coach, Jayson Roberts, told TheHoosier.com he is not surprised with the news.

"I am still sick to my stomach we don't get to watch Mike finish out what was shaping up to be a history making season for him, but I am excited for what he will do next season. I wouldn't expect anything else from him, honestly. I think Indiana fans can expect a guy who is more of a veteran now -- someone who has gone toe to toe with big, bad Ohio State and should be thinking Big Ten title and Heisman aspirations," Roberts said.