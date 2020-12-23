"So many things going on, haven’t had time to reflect. Neat opportunity to go play at a place I care deeply about. My parents both still live in Oxford and are a part of that community. Always be a special time for me, Melissa and our family," he said.

Wommack, a Broyles Award finalist, said he hasn't had time to reflect on squaring off against the Rebels, but admits Mississippi does hold a special place in his heart.

"That first season at Ole Miss, that defining moment was the Egg Bowl vs Miss State. There was a little bit of hatred against each other and growing up in Mississippi, I understand that but we did a great job defining our love for each other. I want to carry that on as a head coach at South Alabama," Wommack said.

Wommack was an assistant for the Rebels, where his father was also a coach. However, he grew up in Mississippi and understood what it meant to side with the Ole Miss Rebels or Mississippi State Bulldogs and the importance of the Egg Bowl. Wommack told the media this week that game versus Mississippi State was his "defining moment" as an assistant coach with the Rebels.

All three are preparing the Indiana Hoosiers to go against the University of Mississippi, a place where all three either coached or played at and have very fond memories of.

Jones, the safeties coach at Indiana, worked with Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic University and said Kiffin taught him a lot on the football side.

"We did work together last year and I learned a lot from him on the football side. All those years he spent at Alabama with Coach Saban and those things he learned there, he implemented at FAU and sure he’s doing them at Ole Miss. He is a sharp football coach, he’s detailed and will give you a formation and run an offensive plan and have a plan a, b, c and d. As a coach in getting prepared to play him, you know he won’t leave any stone unturned and will be detailed about the game plan and it forces you as a defensive coach to be even more detailed and pay attention," Jones said.

Jones said he hasn't heard from any of his former players yet, but he is confident he will be able to meet with them before and after the game.

"I haven’t heard from any of the guys I coached that are still there. I’m sure I’ll see them before and after game and say hello to them. Being there at Ole Miss, it is a team full of great athletes, they love to play the game, will play hard, and they will give it 110 percent we will get everything they have. Excited about it. It will be a good football game and we have to play extremely well to get the victory," Jones mentioned.

For Heard, who coaches wide receivers, he knows all about the Rebels, having played in Oxford and he told the media he knows what it takes to be a player in the Southeastern Conference.

"I was fortunate to go play ball at Ole Miss and even more fortunate to go back and coach there. There are a lot of great memories, great friends there and wouldn't change it for the year. Excited to play another football game and it just happens to be against Ole Miss," Heard said.

When pressed about how ironic it is that Indiana will play the Outback Bowl against the Rebels, Heard said he may be a graduate of Ole Miss, but he has a job to do.

"Good mutual respect. Those guys that I still stay in contact with have seen what we've done and respect what we've done, and I respect what they've done. Ball bounces other way they could be 7-4 or whatever it could be. That is my alma mater, but I have a job to go down there and prepare Indiana as much as possible, have my guys ready and win this football game," Heard said.

Wommack said while there are ties to Mississippi for himself and Heard and Jones, the bottom line is there is a game to win for the Hoosiers.

"The experiences we had at Ole Miss is something we carry for rest of our careers and you have to understand those things we did are a piece of what we do here at Indiana. Credit to Hugh Freeze and culture we were able to build there and lessons we learned positive and adversity we went through to make us a better program here at Indiana. This is about our players and connecting to them and finishing well with them. We want to finish well and take this program moving well into 2021. Winning this bowl game and taking care of business is big part of our success moving forward," Wommack said.

Indiana will take on Ole Miss at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2021 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.