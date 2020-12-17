TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#IUFB ’s @mcfadden_micah earns First-Team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/4MFJUUC6t9

Congratulations to #IUFB ’s Jerome Johnson on being named First-Team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team by the coaches. Jerome is the first Hoosier DT to earn first-team honors since 1993. pic.twitter.com/e2GoUFKura

There’s so much to like about 4-⭐️ QB @DonavenMcculley . @IndianFootball 's @CoachAllenIU goes over the list with @BTNMikeHall . Full #NationalSigningDay interview ➡️ https://t.co/lwqGHCxScx pic.twitter.com/eDlOPiYMy9

Congratulations to #IUFB ’s @jamarjohnson568 on being named First-Team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team by the coaches. Jamar is the first Hoosier safety to earn first-team honors since 1996. pic.twitter.com/5olcEzjjT0

#IUFB ’s @Mullen_7era earns First-Team All-Big Ten honors by the media and second-team accolades by the coaches. Tiawan is the first Hoosier cornerback to earn first-team accolades since 2007. pic.twitter.com/psTCuUS7Ud

Signing day: These five IU football recruits are most intriguing-- Indy Star

Recruiting is a long game, and we're seeing payoff of IU football's incremental improvement-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.