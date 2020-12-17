TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 17th

The Hoosier Daily: December 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Trenten Howland talks why he's ready to make Indiana home
Seven Hoosiers headline All-Big Ten defensive teams
Hoosier State well represented with Indiana's Class of 2021
Hoosiers welcome 14 new players on signing day: 'We are really excited'
WATCH: Tom Allen talks about newly signed 2021 recruiting class
Tweets of the Day
😤😤😤— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
☑️ Program-record 7️⃣ defensive All-Big Ten honorees
☑️ School-record 4️⃣ first-teamers#IUFB pic.twitter.com/KRj4lbVg6V
So true.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 16, 2020
Never change, @IndianaFootball star @Ty_Fry3.
Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/SkXc1bjl3W pic.twitter.com/xl50XW3s3R
#IUFB’s @mcfadden_micah earns First-Team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media. pic.twitter.com/4MFJUUC6t9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
Starting the branding early with 14 unique logos for #IUFB’s newest signees. pic.twitter.com/kVmgwShGMG— Cuban Center (@CubanCenter) December 16, 2020
Back to ball. https://t.co/Z8j4f8tEBo#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/ZHF0NShSfx— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 16, 2020
All for you. 🎯#CrossroadsClassic | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/pbg5w1LY4V— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 17, 2020
Congratulations to #IUFB’s Jerome Johnson on being named First-Team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team by the coaches. Jerome is the first Hoosier DT to earn first-team honors since 1993. pic.twitter.com/e2GoUFKura— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
There’s so much to like about 4-⭐️ QB @DonavenMcculley.@IndianFootball's @CoachAllenIU goes over the list with @BTNMikeHall.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 16, 2020
Full #NationalSigningDay interview ➡️ https://t.co/lwqGHCxScx pic.twitter.com/eDlOPiYMy9
Congratulations to #IUFB’s @jamarjohnson568 on being named First-Team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team by the coaches. Jamar is the first Hoosier safety to earn first-team honors since 1996. pic.twitter.com/5olcEzjjT0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
#IUFB’s @Mullen_7era earns First-Team All-Big Ten honors by the media and second-team accolades by the coaches. Tiawan is the first Hoosier cornerback to earn first-team accolades since 2007. pic.twitter.com/psTCuUS7Ud— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 16, 2020
Headlines
Recruiting is a long game, and we're seeing payoff of IU football's incremental improvement-- Indy Star
Signing day: These five IU football recruits are most intriguing-- Indy Star
Insider: Parker Stewart's two profiles give IU basketball lots of options — possibly soon-- Indy Star
RECORD FOUR HOOSIERS EARN FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN NODS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Quality over quantity for Hoosiers on 1st signing day-- Crimson Quarry
No. 15 IU Hosts Lady Vols On Thursday Afternoon-- IU Athletics
Excellence Academy Names Spirit Award Winners for Fall Semester-- IU Athletics
National Signing Day Press Conference – Dec. 16-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.