 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 17th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 17th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Trenten Howland talks why he's ready to make Indiana home

Seven Hoosiers headline All-Big Ten defensive teams

Hoosier State well represented with Indiana's Class of 2021

Hoosiers welcome 14 new players on signing day: 'We are really excited'

WATCH: Tom Allen talks about newly signed 2021 recruiting class

Indiana reloading with explosive playmakers on offense

Headlines

Recruiting is a long game, and we're seeing payoff of IU football's incremental improvement-- Indy Star

Signing day: These five IU football recruits are most intriguing-- Indy Star

Insider: Parker Stewart's two profiles give IU basketball lots of options — possibly soon-- Indy Star

RECORD FOUR HOOSIERS EARN FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN NODS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Quality over quantity for Hoosiers on 1st signing day-- Crimson Quarry

No. 15 IU Hosts Lady Vols On Thursday Afternoon-- IU Athletics

Excellence Academy Names Spirit Award Winners for Fall Semester-- IU Athletics

National Signing Day Press Conference – Dec. 16-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

