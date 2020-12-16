Jaylin Williams was named All-Big Ten Second Team, Devon Matthews was All-Big Ten Third Team and Cam Jones was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Tiawan Mullen, Micah McFadden, Jerome Johnson and Jamar Johnson were all All-Big Ten First Team selections by either the coaches or media. The four First Team selections is a program record.

A day after six Indiana players received All-Big Ten offensive honors, seven Hoosiers were recognized for their efforts with All-Big Ten defensive honors.

Sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen became the first Hoosier cornerback to receive First Team honors since 2007. Mullen is second on the team with 36 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, and third with three interceptions (T-5th in Big Ten), 3.5 sacks (T-11th) and four pass break ups (T-12th). He also had one forced fumble.

Micah McFadden led the team with 52 stops (T-15th in Big Ten), five sacks (T-3rd) and 8.5 tackles for loss (T-6th). He also added two interceptions (T-7th). The junior linebacker was also named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win at No. 16 Wisconsin.

Defensive tackle Jerome Johnson is second on the Hoosiers with four sacks (T-7th in Big Ten). He also had 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He is the first Indiana defensive tackle to receive First Team honors since 1993.

Jamar Johnson is the first Hoosier First Team selection at safety since 1996. He is tied with Jaylin Williams atop the team with four interceptions (T-3rd in Big Ten, T-5th in nation). Johnson, currently leads Indiana with nine career takeaways and seven career interceptions. He has 34 tackles, 3.5 for loss, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

For Second-Teamer Jaylin Williams, he has 23 tackles, four interceptions, one sack, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

Third Team selection, Devon Matthews has 34 tackles on the season, two tackles for loss, one sack and interception and leads the team with six pass break ups.

Finally, Cam Jones received Honorable Mention after a regular season with 30 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss.

The Big Ten will release All-Big Ten specialists and individual honors and Big Ten Coach of the Year on Thursday.