Indiana proved to be one of the most lethal offenses in the country this season with Michael Penix under center. Before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Penix led the Big Ten in passing yardage, passing yardage per game (312.2, 9th nationally), passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and passing plays of 30, 40, 50 and 60 yards.

Ty Fryfogle was named Big Ten's Receiver of the Year, Peyton Hendershot was All-Big Ten Third Team and Whop Philyor received Honorable Mention.

With the expected departure of both Fryfogle and Philyor, Indiana's top wideouts will be off of the field in 2021. Indiana proved this season that it doesn't matter who you are, how many catches you have on the season; if you're open, you're open. Through the end of the regular season the Hoosiers had five players with over 100 yards receiving and eight with at least 50.

Four of those eight were underclassmen.

Adding depth all over the field has been Tom Allen's focus over the past few recruiting classes, but recently he's not only adding depth, but also extremely talented depth. That is no different with his 2021 class.

Indiana adds two highly sought out receivers in Jaquez Smith and Jordyn Williams and then former four-star recruit and Florida State transfer DJ Matthews.

Proving that, once again, Tom Allen will have a loaded offense in 2021.