The Hoosier State accounted for five signings on early signing day Wednesday for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The biggest get was Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley, a four-star recruit. McCulley led the Wildcats to their first winning season in 15 seasons, while completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also averaged eight yards a carry on the season as he ran for 506 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. He is a 2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state selection and was the IFCA Mr. Football award winner for the quarterback position, as well as a Mr. Football finalist. McCulley closed his career with 6,211 passing yards, 1,274 rushing yards, 47 touchdowns and a 128.1 quarterback rating.

Brownsburg offensive line Joshua Sales also signed with the Hoosiers Wednesday. Sales is a 2020 all-state and all-conference honoree and was named to the 2020 Indiana All-USA Super Team. The senior did not allow a sack this year and registered 72 knockdowns in eight games. He was the 11th best prospect in the state of Indiana according to Rivals. Sales told TheHoosier.com that he cannot wait to join the Hoosiers. "I honestly cannot wait to become a part of the culture. It really is surreal to see all my hard work paying off," Sales said.

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt will make the short trek to Memorial Stadium, having signed Wednesday. The senior was a two time all-state, all-area and first team all-conference selection .He was also the IFCA Mr. Football award winner for the tight end position, closing his career with 94 receptions for 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, he reeled in 31 catches for 603 yards and five touchdowns and helped guide Bloomington North to its first conference title in 2019 and first sectional game in seven years this season. Steinfeldt is the 10th best prospect in Indiana and 34th ranked tight end in America, according to Rivals. He told TheHoosier.com Wednesday was a "lifelong dream." "Ever since I came to Bloomington, I wanted to become a Hoosier and make a difference in the program, and I still believe that to this day," Steinfeldt said.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Vincent Fiacable is continuing the family tradition, following in the footsteps of his father and brothers and is playing for the Hoosiers. He played left tackle and defensive tackle for Bishop Dwenger, and Fiacable was also selected to the 2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state selection. He was a team captain, first-team all-conference and ranked as the 10th best prospect in Indiana and the 38th best offensive guard nationally by ESPN. "I am really excited. I have always wanted to play for Indiana, so today is a literal dream come true," Fiacable said.

Cooper Jones of Valparaiso High School rounded out the Indiana in-state signees. Jones helped guide the Vikings to the Class 5A state championship game as a junior and was an IFCA Top 50 all-state selection as both a junior and senior and a two-time Mr. Football position winner for defensive line. For his career, Jones amassed 190 stops, 28 tackles for a loss, 17.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, blocked three kicks and had two defensive touchdowns. This season, he recorded 80 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5. sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and blocked a punt. Jones was ranked the No. 5 prospect in Indiana by ESPN, and the No. 21 strong-side defensive end nationally by Rivals.