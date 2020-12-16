For Joilet West High School (IL) running back Trenten Howland, 2020 has been a wild year that began with his season being postponed to the spring, but on Wednesday, the year took a turn for the best when Howland signed with Indiana University.

"It feels great. I am very grateful for being in the position that I am today. Most athletes don't get to experience what I have by being a Division 1 prospect and just knowing that I have this opportunity to sign to a big time school, it just makes me feel amazing inside knowing that I will be on that big stage and going on to that next level of football," Howland told TheHoosier.com.

As a recruit, Howland has kept close tabs on the job Indiana has done this season and the job Tom Allen has done in guiding the Hoosiers to a top ten ranking. He believed Indiana could play at the level it currently is.

"I knew this was going to happen because Coach Allen is a fantastic coach. That is one of the reasons I committed to Indiana. When Coach Allen and I spoke on the phone, he talked about the plan he had for this season and how hard him and the guys were going to work, I just knew that he knew what he was doing as a coach, so I expected this," Howland said.

Howland said there are plenty of benefits to signing early with the Hoosiers.

"The benefits of me signing early is just not me locking myself in, but making another commitment to the school. It also shows to me and others that I am comfortable with the choice I've made and that I'm not second guessing anything," Howland said.