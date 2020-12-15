TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 15th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Proud of all the work @TrayceJackson is putting in. It’s showing in our games! #GoldJersey pic.twitter.com/mcExd7O6Bl

Archie Miller says on his radio show as far as he knows, game against Butler this weekend in the Crossroads Classic is 'a go' as of now. #iubb Butler has been dealing with COVID issues and hasn't played since its opener on Nov. 25.

I will be signing to Indiana University on December 16th @ 8:30am in the Jack Keefer gymnasium.🌟 #GoHoosiers #LEO 🔴⚪️

FALL REPORT: @IndianaBase In our latest Fall Report, @burkegranger takes an in-depth look at @JeffMercer54 's #Hoosiers club, which has high hopes for the 2021 season. READ: https://t.co/F6y6xjcuDt pic.twitter.com/5N1roosj2p

There are three finalists for 2020 Mr. Football. A look at the three up for the award: https://t.co/j4bvf6H6LP @carsonsteele30 @DonavenMcculley @bigfish_54 pic.twitter.com/wrpZcryQyW

It’s a summer on the Cape following the ‘21 season for @nathanstahl7 . #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/FSavra2zB7

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.