TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 15th

The Hoosier Daily: December 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
"Let's take advantage of today." pic.twitter.com/F0vUMmc0eF— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 14, 2020
Proud of all the work @TrayceJackson is putting in. It’s showing in our games! #GoldJersey pic.twitter.com/mcExd7O6Bl— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) December 15, 2020
🚨𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙙 🚨#iuwbb will face-off against Tennessee on Thursday, December 17 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. https://t.co/fgV4R3KxGP pic.twitter.com/pWLmhr3HUw— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 14, 2020
Archie Miller says on his radio show as far as he knows, game against Butler this weekend in the Crossroads Classic is 'a go' as of now. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 15, 2020
Butler has been dealing with COVID issues and hasn't played since its opener on Nov. 25.
I will be signing to Indiana University on December 16th @ 8:30am in the Jack Keefer gymnasium.🌟 #GoHoosiers #LEO🔴⚪️— Dmac (@DonavenMcculley) December 15, 2020
FALL REPORT: @IndianaBase— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 14, 2020
In our latest Fall Report, @burkegranger takes an in-depth look at @JeffMercer54's #Hoosiers club, which has high hopes for the 2021 season.
READ: https://t.co/F6y6xjcuDt pic.twitter.com/5N1roosj2p
There are three finalists for 2020 Mr. Football. A look at the three up for the award: https://t.co/j4bvf6H6LP@carsonsteele30@DonavenMcculley @bigfish_54 pic.twitter.com/wrpZcryQyW— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) December 14, 2020
⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/66F7iIJtky— Coach_Lee_Wilbanks (@Lee_Wilbanks) December 14, 2020
It’s a summer on the Cape following the ‘21 season for @nathanstahl7. #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/FSavra2zB7— iubase.com (@iubase17) December 14, 2020
Headlines
IU football: Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack plans to stay before taking over South Alabama-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN ADD GAME WITH TENNESSEE ON THURSDAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Former 4-star WR Rashawn Williams enters transfer portal-- Crimson Quarry
Youth setting the tone for IU wrestling during preseason training-- Indiana Daily Student
IUWS Welcomes Camille Hamm to 2021 Signing Class-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
