2021 five-star guard Aminu Mohammed has a decision date set for Dec. 21, TheHoosier.com confirmed. The talk surrounding the Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood senior has always pointed to a December timeline, but there was never a sound date until now. Mohammed is currently the No. 15 overall player in the Rivals150 class of 2021 rankings and the second rated shooting guard. Up to this point, the programs most heavily involved have been Indiana, Georgia, Georgetown and Kansas State. Texas, Oklahoma State and DePaul have all been involved as well, just a tier below the others. The G-League route is still an option, although that talk has significantly decreased from a few months ago.

Leading up to the early singing period last month, there was some belief that he would sign early and then ultimately enroll for the second semester of the 2020-21 season. That option to enroll early is still open, although it still depends on the result of his high school basketball season and whether it gets canceled or not. "We'll consider committing before possibly enrolling during that (second-semester) period," Mohammed's legal guardian Shawn Harmon told Rivals. Most of the buzz lately has revolved around Georgia and that seemed to increase when the Bulldogs received news one of their scholarship players would be transferring, opening up an open scholarship if Mohammed were to enroll early. Mohammed has just one FutureCast at the moment, but that goes to Georgia.