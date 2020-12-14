On Monday, Indiana freshman wideout Rashawn Williams announced he had entered the transfer portal.

Williams did not see any action on the field for the Hoosiers this season.

The former four-star recruit chose Indiana over programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue among many others.

Williams was ranked No. 224 in the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2020. He was slotted as the No. 40 wide receiver.