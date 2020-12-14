IU freshman wideout Rashawn Williams enters transfer portal
On Monday, Indiana freshman wideout Rashawn Williams announced he had entered the transfer portal.
Williams did not see any action on the field for the Hoosiers this season.
The former four-star recruit chose Indiana over programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue among many others.
Williams was ranked No. 224 in the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2020. He was slotted as the No. 40 wide receiver.
As a senior at Martin Luther King (MI) HS, Williams caught 34 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns. He was also named to the All-Detroit First Team by the Detroit News.
Williams was part of a 23 man 2020 class, including transfers, for the Hoosiers and was the highest ranked member of the class for Tom Allen. At the time of his commitment, he was the highest-rated commit in Indiana program history.
The NCAA Transfer Portal was introduced a few years ago that allowed players to explore their options, while still allowing them to return to the program, as was the case with Sampson James a year ago for IU.
