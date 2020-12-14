Multiple Indiana targets and recruits were in action on Saturday at the FORUM Tipoff at Southport.

The all-day event had many 2021 and 2022 players receiving interest from the Hoosiers from 2021 IU signee Logan Duncomb to 2022's such as CJ Gunn, Jalen Washington and Leland Walker.

The highlight matchup of the day was the final game of the season; Lawrence North against Archbishop Moeller (OH). It was a matchup of the No. 1 team in Indiana (LN) against the No. 1 team in Ohio (AM). At all times during the game, there were anywhere from five to eight players on the floor that will be Division I athletes.

Altogether there were five games on the day, with IU connections in three of them.

Here is a breakdown of the day and some of the standouts from an Indiana perspective.