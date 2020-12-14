The final week of the regular season offered little surprise within the Big Ten Conference, as Northwestern won, Penn State won and Covid-19 canceled two of the greatest rivalries within the conference before they could even get started this week. We take a look around the conference in this week's Big Ten Blitz.

1) Northwestern just continues to roll

A season ago, Northwestern was horrid, going 3-9. As a result, head coach Pat Fitzgerald retooled the defense and the Northwestern offense got a major shot in the arm with the grad transfer of former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who has played extremely well this season for the Wildcats. Despite a shortened season due to Covid-19, Ramsey and the Wildcats put together an amazing regular season, which ended Saturday with a 28-10 win over in-state rival Illinois. The win moved Northwestern to 6-1 and now they turn all attention to representing the Big Ten West and taking on Ohio State next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Against the Fighting Illini, the Wildcats earned their sixth win in the series, as Northwestern dominated from start to finish. The No. 14 Wildcats (6-1) controlled the run game with 411 yards and freshman running back Cam Porter had 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches for the Wildcats, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry, chewing up yards and controlling the clock while totaling their most rushing yards in a game in 17 seasons. Illinois coach Lovie Smith has lost all five of his meetings against the Wildcats. For Illinois, the Illini missed two field goals (32 and 53 yards) but James McCourt hit a 39-yarder near the end of the first quarter for a 3-0 lead. From that point on, it was all Northwestern. After the game, Fitzgerald was asked by the media about the Big Ten changing the rules and waiving the six-game minimum game schedule to pave the way for the Buckeyes to go to Indianapolis. Fitzgerald said he was fine with it. "If I had a vote, I'd vote them No. 2. I think they're a complete football team, all three phases... I'm sure we're going to be underdogs by like 70," he said.

2) Penn State earns its second victory

It has been anything but a great season for the Penn State Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin. It began with a loss to Indiana in the season opener, but things just continued to mount as Covid-19 and other issues took a toll on PSU and Franklin, who publicly admitted at one point the toll it was taking on him personally, as his family stayed in Florida to limit exposure to the virus. On Saturday, however, Penn State took out some frustrations on Michigan State, picking up a 39-24 win over the Spartans. But, it didn't come without some early frustrations, as Penn State was dealt its sixth double digit halftime deficit, trailing 21-10 before storming back in the second half. Penn State (3-5) outscored Michigan State 29-3 in the second half, which included two Parker Washington touchdown catches and Jahan Dotson's 81-yard punt return for a score. In the win, Penn State got quality play out of starting quarterback Sean Clifford and backup Will Levis, who completed several key passes in the third quarter to help lead the Nittany Lions to a win. Clifford finished 17-27 passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground on nine carries.

With the win, Penn State avoided a winless season at Beaver Stadium for the first time. The last time PSU did not win a home game was 1918, as the Nittany Lions went 0-1-1 at Beaver Field. Perhaps, more important is the fact that the win was the third straight for Penn State and Franklin.

3) Covid-19 shelves Old Oaken Bucket contest, Clash between OSU and Michigan