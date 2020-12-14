TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 14th

The Hoosier Daily: December 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU cruises to 87-52 win over North Alabama behind career-high from Franklin
Indiana ranked 7th in latest AP Top 25
Hoosiers scheduled to host Purdue Friday
WATCH: Lander, Franklin, Leal react to Indiana's win
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to IU's win over North Alabama
Postgame Reaction: Todd Leary and Jordan Hulls discuss IU's win
Tweets of the Day
Win for the Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/4OX2HbAas9— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 13, 2020
No. 7️⃣ in the nation.#IUFB is ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll for a fifth time this season, tied for the second-most in program history. pic.twitter.com/XLFGPL8t6b— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 13, 2020
Armaan Franklin scored 19 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 to help lead @IndianaMBB to an 87-52 win over North Alabama.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 13, 2020
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/qjfm9ADbkr
B1G Champions Week 🏈 pic.twitter.com/k6WJSHjR4T— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 13, 2020
Let's keep it.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 13, 2020
Good luck Friday, @IndianaFootball! pic.twitter.com/cqBHbAaenC
Per IU spokesperson, all football activities remain paused. School will continue to work with medical advisory group before returning to field #iufb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) December 13, 2020
Armaan Franklin’s production this season has been incredible. All-around game has taken a huge step forward. Turning into one of the most important players for IU. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 14, 2020
“He is turning into a terrific player”
Stats: 10.5 pts (+7), 5.7 reb (+4), 2.7 ast (+1), 1.2 stl (+1) pic.twitter.com/WCnAaCbeJo
UT-Martin grad-transfer Parker Stewart was in Bloomington today.— Jackson Yeary (@YearyJackson) December 13, 2020
Stewart has #iubb in his final four schools. https://t.co/WLMnhzjO21
Headlines
Rescheduled Purdue game gives IU shot at Big Ten wins record, move up CFP rankings-- Indy Star
Insider: IU is playing the best defense of Archie Miller's tenure and it needs to continue-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS MOVE UP IN POLLS, WITHOUT PLAYING A GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report
The Bucket Game is back on the schedule (for now)-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana’s 3-point barrage beats North Alabama, but can it continue against conference opponents?-- The Hoosier Network
Franklin's Career Day Leads the Hoosiers Past North Alabama-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
