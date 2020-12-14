TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Win for the Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/4OX2HbAas9

No. 7️⃣ in the nation. #IUFB is ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll for a fifth time this season, tied for the second-most in program history. pic.twitter.com/XLFGPL8t6b

Armaan Franklin scored 19 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 to help lead @IndianaMBB to an 87-52 win over North Alabama. Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/qjfm9ADbkr

Let's keep it. Good luck Friday, @IndianaFootball ! pic.twitter.com/cqBHbAaenC

Per IU spokesperson, all football activities remain paused. School will continue to work with medical advisory group before returning to field #iufb

Armaan Franklin’s production this season has been incredible. All-around game has taken a huge step forward. Turning into one of the most important players for IU. #iubb “He is turning into a terrific player” Stats: 10.5 pts (+7), 5.7 reb (+4), 2.7 ast (+1), 1.2 stl (+1) pic.twitter.com/WCnAaCbeJo

UT-Martin grad-transfer Parker Stewart was in Bloomington today. Stewart has #iubb in his final four schools. https://t.co/WLMnhzjO21

Rescheduled Purdue game gives IU shot at Big Ten wins record, move up CFP rankings-- Indy Star

Insider: IU is playing the best defense of Archie Miller's tenure and it needs to continue-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS MOVE UP IN POLLS, WITHOUT PLAYING A GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report

The Bucket Game is back on the schedule (for now)-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana’s 3-point barrage beats North Alabama, but can it continue against conference opponents?-- The Hoosier Network

Franklin's Career Day Leads the Hoosiers Past North Alabama-- IU Athletics