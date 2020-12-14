 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 14th
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 14th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

IU cruises to 87-52 win over North Alabama behind career-high from Franklin

Indiana ranked 7th in latest AP Top 25

Hoosiers scheduled to host Purdue Friday

WATCH: Lander, Franklin, Leal react to Indiana's win

WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to IU's win over North Alabama

Postgame Reaction: Todd Leary and Jordan Hulls discuss IU's win

Armaan Franklin leads the pack as IU sees 3-pt breakout

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Rescheduled Purdue game gives IU shot at Big Ten wins record, move up CFP rankings-- Indy Star

Insider: IU is playing the best defense of Archie Miller's tenure and it needs to continue-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS MOVE UP IN POLLS, WITHOUT PLAYING A GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report

The Bucket Game is back on the schedule (for now)-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana’s 3-point barrage beats North Alabama, but can it continue against conference opponents?-- The Hoosier Network

Franklin's Career Day Leads the Hoosiers Past North Alabama-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}