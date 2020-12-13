Indiana came into Sunday's came shooting just 28.8 percent from deep as a team - ranked 260th in the country. Not only was finding the bottom of the net a struggle, but also finding a good enough rhythm to see open shots. IU also ranked 311th in the country with just 14.6 attempted 3's a game.

The narrative around the program began to grow from whispers to shouting about the lack of shooting that Indiana had on its roster. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin led the charge on Sunday, taking the first steps in reversing that narrative.

The Hoosiers connected on 13-of-33 3's, led by Franklin's 5-of-7 from deep and four made 3's in the second half alone.

The 33 attempts are the most for Indiana since its 33 attempts against SMU in 2014.

“The volume of 3s doesn’t concern me at all. It’s the quality of shots, and we have to continue to take them,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said.

"The big key was rhythm. I think the shots were in rhythm. Overall, if we get better quality shots, we continue to become a good passing team, guys continue to be dialed in on where they are getting shots, and the rhythm catches, we can be pretty good shooting team."